The provincial government has granted money to two Revelstoke organizations for their adult literacy programs.

Revelstoke organizations receive provincial funding for adult literacy programs

In total the government gave $2.4 million to 94 communities

Two adult literacy programs in Revelstoke have received funding from the provincial government.

The Ministry of Education has allocated funding to the Revelstoke Family Literacy Program, at the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, as well as the Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program at the Revelstoke Literacy Action Committee.

In total the ministry granted $2.4 million to 94 community adult literacy programs across the province.

READ MORE: Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam

“Our government is investing in programs that break down barriers to empower people to be more active members in their communities,” said Melanie Mark, minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, in a news release. “We know that it’s critically important for people to have literacy and numeracy skills to complete simple daily tasks like cooking, attending medical appointments and applying for work. I applaud these community organizations that are the unsung heroes that open doors and create pathways for all British Columbians.”

According to the news release more than 700,000 residents in B.C. are estimated to have significant literacy challenges and as many as 45 per cent of adults have some difficulty with daily living tasks due to limited literacy skills. Limited numeracy skills are also affecting as many as 52 per cent of adults.

To get in touch with the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy contact Koreen Morrone at 250-805-2305 or by email at revelstokecoordinator@cbal.org. For more information about the Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program contact Leanne Humphrey at 250-837-4235 ext. 6504 or email lhumphrey@okanagan.bc.ca.

 

