Revelstoke photo wins prize in Canada-wide contest

Winner of most impactful: Slocan Lake, BC (Tim Hicks) Winner of most bio diverse: Eva Lake, BC (Laurel Dawn) Winner of public favorite: Lake Opeongo in Algonquin Park, ON (Arni Stinnissen) Winner of kids’ category: Peckham’s Lake, Norbury Lake Provincial Park, BC (Tammy Oates)

As a way to draw attention to Canadian lakes impacted by extreme heat, drought, wildfires and flooding, Living Lakes Canada invited people across the country to submit photos of their favourite lakes to the Lake Biodiversity Photo Challenge from May to July.

A photo of Eva Lake taken by Laurel Dawn won in the category of most biodiverse.

160 photos of more than 125 lakes submitted from residents of five provinces across Canada.

READ MORE: Revelstoke society breaking barriers for women in the backcountry skiing community

Winners were selected in four different categories: most impactful, most biodiverse, kids’ category and public favourite, voted on by Tovah Barocas, president of the Canadian kids’ conservation organization Earth Rangers, the Lake Blitz program, a volunteer program that provides participants across Canada tools to monitor the impact of climate change on their local lakes, and the public.

Please sign up for the Revelstoke Review daily newsletter at www.revelstokereview.com/newsletters

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaPhoto GalleriesPhotography