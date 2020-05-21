Revelstoke Elks Lodge committee chairman Clancy Boettger uses old-time railway technology to present a cheque to Revelstoke Railway Museum’s director Jim Cullen to fund COVID-19 materials and supplies to be used in re-opening the Revelstoke Railway Museum. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Railway Museum gets local donation for COVID-19 supplies

The museum does not have a re-opening date yet

The Revelstoke Elks Lodge recently donated $500 to the Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society.

The money is to help the museum prepare for visitors and staff during COVID-19, by providing funds for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

“We are delighted by the Revelstoke Elks Lodge’s generosity and support” said Jim Cullen, Revelstoke Railway Museum executive director. “We are working hard to plan and design changes to the museum experience which are necessary to lessen the risks of COVID transmission for our visitors, employees and volunteers alike, while trying to maintain an enjoyable visitation experience”.

Elks Lodge Revelstoke fundraising committee chairman and long-time volunteer Clancy Boettger said, “Many of our Lodge members were involved in building the railway museum and nearly all are connected in some way with the railway. We treasure the Revelstoke Railway Museum and are glad to help get it up and running again in a way that everyone is safe and can enjoy themselves.”

The museum and Craigellachie site has not yet announced an opening date.

 

