The Revelstoke Railway Museum’s new curator Laura VanZant shows off the organizations new train signal lights to help guests move safely through the building. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Railway Museum ‘lights up’ with new COVID-19 safety protocols

3D printed train signals helps guests navigate the museum

The Revelstoke Railway Museum installed train signal lights this summer to help guests navigate the building and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“They’re working really well. People love them,” said Laura VanZant, curator.

The museum teamed up the Revelstoke Idea Factory to make something unique and go beyond directional arrows.

The train signals were made by the idea factory’s 3D printers. The same printers made face shields for the local hospital last spring to help with a critical shortage of personal protective equipment at the start of the pandemic.

“They help with route finding,” VanZant said. Green means go, red indicates wrong direction and yellow signals caution.

The idea factory has also made capacity lights for other businesses in town, such as Ray’s Butcher. Green lights mean there’s still space available inside and red indicates the store is full.

“It’s great to have any idea made into a reality,” said Jason Zimmer, spokesperson for Revelstoke Idea Factory.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Revelstoke 3D printing face shields for local hospital

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke launches Tech Strategy 2.0

The organization is hoping to move into the same space as the Revelstoke Fabrication Lab. The lab is expected to open this fall, above the visitors centre.

The Fab Lab will be a technical prototyping facility that will stimulate entrepreneurs, youth, women and local businesses to develop and commercialize new marketable products through better access to digital manufacturing technologies and tools. Training staff will be on site to provide structured programs and workshops for users to gain technology skills and access equipment.

A 3D printer and scanner are among the list of equipment to be featured at the Fab Lab.

 

@pointypeak701
liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold plant sale

Just Posted

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Revelstoke Railway Museum ‘lights up’ with new COVID-19 safety protocols

3D printed train signals helps guests navigate the museum

Revelstoke Diaries launching internationally in October

The film and web series features the stories of nine Revelstokians and a band

Revelstoke pool reopens

Pre-registration is required for lane swimming

Central Okanagan MPs remain on shadow cabinet

Tracy Gray shadow minister for export promotion, international trade; Dan Albas moves to environment

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student permanently loses teaching licence

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to just over three years in prison in February

Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

One arrested, one escapes after Summerland RCMP interrupt home invasion

44-year-old Jeffrey Pelly and 28-year-old Matthew Bonner facing multiple charges including robbery

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in North Okanagan

High risk of overdose that may not respond to naloxone

Most Read