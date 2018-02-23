The Revelstoke Railway’s Museum’s executive director Laura Young pictured here in the museum’s caboose in Jan. 2018. Yesterday she launched a Go Fund Me campaign to try put an elevator in the museum, which will make it accessible. The project is one of the first she has undertaken as executive director. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Railway Museum wants to make local history accessible

The museum has launched a Go fund Me campaign to put in a elevator to access the mezzanine

In partnership with the board of directors at the Revelstoke Heritage Society, the new executive director of the Revelstoke Railway Museum, Laura Young, is trying to make local history accessible to everyone.

Related: The Revelstoke Railway Museum charts a new course

Yesterday, the museum launched a Go Fund Me campaign to try and raise the funds necessary to build an elevator that will help access the museums mezzanine, which houses its exhibit on Chinese immigration and the railway, and a detailed model train exhibit.

Laura Young took over the helm at the museum about two months ago, and this is one of the first substantive projects she has undertaken.

To learn more about the fundraising campaign and to make a donation, visit, gofundme.com

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six locals to be featured on Discovery Channel’s Rocky Mountain Railroad

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Tech Summit and Startup Revelstoke launch could mark transformation of local economy

The Startup Revelstoke launch party on Thursday night brought together local entrepreneurs and tech experts from across the country

Okanagan wineries back to business as usual

“It’s business as usual,” said Jeff Harder, owner of the Lake Country winery, Friday morning.

Six locals to be featured on Discovery Channel’s Rocky Mountain Railroad

The television series is slated to premier on Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.

Revelstoke Railway Museum wants to make local history accessible

The museum has launched a Go fund Me campaign to put in a elevator to access the mezzanine

Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

DriveBC reports compact snow and slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and 23

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Cautious optimism on lifted wine ban at B.C. Wine Institute

The B.C. wine advocates say they are conferring with lawyers and members on next steps

Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Most Read