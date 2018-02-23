Revelstoke Railway Museum wants to make local history accessible

The museum has launched a Go fund Me campaign to put in a elevator to access the mezzanine

The Revelstoke Railway’s Museum’s executive director Laura Young pictured here in the museum’s caboose in Jan. 2018. Yesterday she launched a Go Fund Me campaign to try put an elevator in the museum, which will make it accessible. The project is one of the first she has undertaken as executive director. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

In partnership with the board of directors at the Revelstoke Heritage Society, the new executive director of the Revelstoke Railway Museum, Laura Young, is trying to make local history accessible to everyone.

Yesterday, the museum launched a Go Fund Me campaign to try and raise the funds necessary to build an elevator that will help access the museums mezzanine, which houses its exhibit on Chinese immigration and the railway, and a detailed model train exhibit.

Laura Young took over the helm at the museum about two months ago, and this is one of the first substantive projects she has undertaken.

