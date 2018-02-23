Revelstoke Railway Museum wants to make local history accessible

In partnership with the board of directors at the Revelstoke Heritage Society, the new executive director of the Revelstoke Railway Museum, Laura Young, is trying to make local history accessible to everyone.
Related: The Revelstoke Railway Museum charts a new course
Yesterday, the museum launched a Go Fund Me campaign to try and raise the funds necessary to build an elevator that will help access the museums mezzanine, which houses its exhibit on Chinese immigration and the railway, and a detailed model train exhibit.
Laura Young took over the helm at the museum about two months ago, and this is one of the first substantive projects she has undertaken.
To learn more about the fundraising campaign and to make a donation, visit, gofundme.com
@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.