Revelstoke RCMP food bank drive raises 4,000 pounds of grub

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic

The Revelstoke RCMP food drive Fill the Boat last month raised roughly 4,000 pounds of grub for the local food bank.

The event was held over two days with one day at Southside Market and another at Save-On-Foods.

The food bank said there was $1,200 in financial donations raised as well.

READ MORE: Revelstoke tree planters raise funds for food bank

Southside Market also donated from their suppliers about $6,400 worth of milk, pasta and cereals. Save-On-Foods donated almost $2,500 in cash.

Emergency services in Revelstoke team up each year in September to gather provisions for the food bank. Last fall, the drive gathered 12,400 pounds of food and $6,700 in cash donations.

The RCMP said they have heard about the increased demand on the food bank and wanted to help with an extra food drive this year.

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

Patti Larson, director at Community Connections said in a previous interview that people from all walks of life are accessing the food bank and there are plenty of new faces since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Community Connections has amalgamated the food bank and food recovery program, offering food in the alley behind their building from 11 a.m to noon, Monday to Friday.

Community Connections said people can make donations on their website or by sending e-transfers to finance@community-connections.ca.

Shoppers can also add $2 to their grocery bills at Save-On-Foods and Southside as a donation to the food bank.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bank