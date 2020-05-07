Revelstoke RCMP need public’s help regarding graffiti

The Revelstoke RCMP want the public’s assistance regarding recent graffiti on Centennial Park buildings.

A Revelstoke Crime Stoppers news release said the defacing occurred within the last month.

A combination of text and faces were drawn on two separate buildings.

Crime Stoppers said if anyone has any information regarding this graffiti or any other criminal act to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

Graffiti on Centennial Park buildings. (Submitted)