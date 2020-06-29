The Cops for Kids ride is happening again this year, however the event has been adjusted due to COVID-19. (Cops for Kids photo)

Revelstoke RCMP officer cycling in Cops for Kids again this year

The fundraising event will travel through Revelstoke on Sept. 17

The Cops for Kids annual bike ride will look a little different this year but Revelstoke RCMP officer James Moore will still be riding 1,000 km over 10 days.

Cops for Kids distributes funds and raises awareness for local children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis in south eastern B.C.

Usually a team of cyclists rides for 10 days starting in Kelowna and heading south to Osoyoos, east to Cranbrook and back up and around through Revelstoke and Kamloops before finishing the loop in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Cops for Kids ride through Revelstoke

This year, due to the pandemic, the 30 member team is splitting up, with only a few local riders cycling each leg of the route, while the others ride 100 km each day in their home communities as a promise to the children who need them most.

There will be no community celebrations for the riders due to the pandemic, however people are invited to line the road and cheer as small group pass through.

Moore will be riding from Cranbrook to Three Valley Gap on Sept. 17. This leg of the route usually includes a ride through Revelstoke.

Each rider is required to fundraise $2,500 for the cause. As of June 29, Moore has raised $3,600, according to his fundraising website. Moore also rode with the team last year.

To make a donation go to trellis.org/james-moore-2020-cops-for-kids-ride

 

CyclingRCMP

VIDEO: Summerland grads receive diplomas

