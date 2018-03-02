Revelstoke RCMP reign as hockey champions over Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service

Every year the Revelstoke RCMP play the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service Firemen (RFD) in a charity hockey game for their coveted R.F.D. Vs. RCMP Cup. This year the “Mounties” brought home the hardware.

The cup has been going back and forth across Fourth Street West — between the RCMP Detachment and the RFRS Fire hall — for many years.

Assisting on the Mounties team were a few civilians, a probation officer, two DND soldiers, present from the Roger’s Pass artillery unit, and of course RCMP members.

The $800.00 dollars raised from the game was split between the two fire charities: Muscular Dystrophy and the Burn Unit and for the RCMP, the local charity, Trees for Tots.

The game was held on Saturday, February 17, 2018.