Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Remembrance Day celebrations different during pandemic

The Legion is asking you to stay home as a limit of 100 people are allowed at the ceremony

Submitted

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46

Revelstoke’s Remembrance Day ceremony will look different this year.

The Legion has been given direction from Command and the Health Officer as follows:

  • there will not be any parade
  • there will be no honor guard
  • less than 100 people are permitted to attend the ceremony
  • wreaths may not be placed at the Cenotaph during the ceremony
  • only 45 people are permitted in the Legion after the ceremony

Due to COVID and Command direction, the ceremony proceedings this year are very limited. The executive has developed a framework under this direction so the Legion may proceed with a meaningful but very limited program.

Wreaths may be purchased at the Legion from Wednesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Please bring payment with you, and indicate whether you wish to place your wreath yourself, or you wish the Legion to do so.

If you elect to place your own wreath, you must do so either prior to the ceremony, which starts at 11 p.m., or after the ceremony, which will be about 12 p.m.

LAST YEAR: Revelstoke celebrates Remembrance Day

Please understand that under Command and COVID restrictions that the 100 people or less edict is beyond our local control. We therefore urge all of our members and the public to assist us in this goal by not attending the ceremony. This measure is being instituted to protect everyone.

Poppies will be on sale at the business place of merchants that are comfortable with selling them. Our plan is to so place the poppy boxes with a notice to wash your hands with the sanitizer provided, pick your poppy out of the box, drop your donation into the box, then use the sanitizer again.

Please follow this procedure as it will help you to keep safe as well as the next person that comes along to make a donation.

As noted above, we are limited to about 45 people that are permitted in the Branch at any one time in the lounge.

Our invited traditional guests and those members preparing the ceremony include veterans, the mayor, Legion Executive, Ladies Auxiliary, Sharon Shook, RCMP, Community Band and the Pipe Band.

In adding up the numbers, we are going to have to limit the numbers that attend in order to meet the prescribed number of 45. We cannot allow people in even after someone else leaves. Therefore, all other Legion members are advised that they cannot attend the Legion after the ceremony is completed.

We do recognize the importance that this annual ceremony has to all of us. Again, we must apologize for the restrictions, but given the constraints we have to draw the line somewhere, and this is it.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mount Cartier Court gets shade sail donation

Just Posted

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Remembrance Day celebrations different during pandemic

The Legion is asking you to stay home as a limit of 100 people are allowed at the ceremony

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services extinguish apartment fire

It was the second fire in less than a week for the city

A municipal election is likely coming up in January. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City takes steps to host byelection by end of January

A ministerial order is required to temporarily change the Election Bylaw

Mount Cartier Court residents enjoy some shade. (Submitted)
Mount Cartier Court gets shade sail donation

Various local organizations donated funds for the project

A map of the proposed location for the temporary workforce camp in Johnson Heights that is subject to a Temporary Use Permit from the city. (City of Revelstoke)
City council approves permit for worker camp in Johnson Heights

The permit was issued for two years in a close vote

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

This Photoshopped version of the crosswalks near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Hudson Avenue show what is proposed to help create safety for and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)
Tri-rainbow crosswalk and Progress flag requested to help make Salmon Arm safe

Council will consider budget requests to help make city inclusive to LBGTQ2S+ community

Penticton resident Seamus Kirby, 30, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars for fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle this April. (Facebook)
Prolific offender back behind bars

Seamus Kirby, 30, has a long history of crime in the Okanagan

Cameron James is celebrating the recent release of his second single, Voodoo. He is pictured in downtown Kelowna, his hometown. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna hip-hop artist makes waves on the West Coast

Artist Cameron James and filmmaker Jordan Powers proof talent doesnt stop at west coast

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A yellow 2011 Can Am Commander XT was stolen from a driveway in Parker Cove Oct. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Licence plates and several ATV’s stolen in North Okanagan

RCMP said none of the property has been recovered

A structure fire was reported in Eagle Rock Mobile Home Park in Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Home destroyed in North Okanagan mobile home park fire

Large structure fire broke out at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Most Read