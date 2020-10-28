Revelstoke Remembrance Day celebrations different during pandemic

The Legion is asking you to stay home as a limit of 100 people are allowed at the ceremony

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46

Revelstoke’s Remembrance Day ceremony will look different this year.

The Legion has been given direction from Command and the Health Officer as follows:

there will not be any parade

there will be no honor guard

less than 100 people are permitted to attend the ceremony

wreaths may not be placed at the Cenotaph during the ceremony

only 45 people are permitted in the Legion after the ceremony

Due to COVID and Command direction, the ceremony proceedings this year are very limited. The executive has developed a framework under this direction so the Legion may proceed with a meaningful but very limited program.

Wreaths may be purchased at the Legion from Wednesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Please bring payment with you, and indicate whether you wish to place your wreath yourself, or you wish the Legion to do so.

If you elect to place your own wreath, you must do so either prior to the ceremony, which starts at 11 p.m., or after the ceremony, which will be about 12 p.m.

Please understand that under Command and COVID restrictions that the 100 people or less edict is beyond our local control. We therefore urge all of our members and the public to assist us in this goal by not attending the ceremony. This measure is being instituted to protect everyone.

Poppies will be on sale at the business place of merchants that are comfortable with selling them. Our plan is to so place the poppy boxes with a notice to wash your hands with the sanitizer provided, pick your poppy out of the box, drop your donation into the box, then use the sanitizer again.

Please follow this procedure as it will help you to keep safe as well as the next person that comes along to make a donation.

As noted above, we are limited to about 45 people that are permitted in the Branch at any one time in the lounge.

Our invited traditional guests and those members preparing the ceremony include veterans, the mayor, Legion Executive, Ladies Auxiliary, Sharon Shook, RCMP, Community Band and the Pipe Band.

In adding up the numbers, we are going to have to limit the numbers that attend in order to meet the prescribed number of 45. We cannot allow people in even after someone else leaves. Therefore, all other Legion members are advised that they cannot attend the Legion after the ceremony is completed.

We do recognize the importance that this annual ceremony has to all of us. Again, we must apologize for the restrictions, but given the constraints we have to draw the line somewhere, and this is it.

