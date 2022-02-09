Let us know who inspires you. (Review file photo)

Revelstoke Review calls for nominations of inspiring women

The 2022 Women of Inspiration special section is coming up on March 3

For the fifth year in a row, the Revelstoke Review will be celebrating the women of Revelstoke through the Women of Inspiration special feature. We want to know who you think should be featured.

Published to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the Review team will feature up to 12 women nominated by the community.

To nominate an inspiring woman in your life: fill out the form below explaining who you are nominating, why you are nominating them, and why you think their story should be told.

You can see last year’s feature starting on page 7 of the Mar. 4, 2021 newspaper.

The public is invited to nominate as many people as they like and to include lots of details as to why these women are awesome.

The 2021 feature will be in the Mar. 3 edition of the Revelstoke Review. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 14.

