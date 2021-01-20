Revelstoke Review calls for nominations of inspiring women

The 2021 Women of Inspiration special section is coming up on March 4

These women were featured in the 2020 edition of the Women of Inspiration special feature. (Review file photo)

The Revelstoke Review wants nominations for our upcoming Women of Inspiration special feature.

Published to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the Review team will feature up to 12 women nominated by the community.

Fill out the nomination form below for a woman in Revelstoke that inspires you!

You can see last year’s feature starting on page 9 of the March 5, 2020, newspaper. Women we talked to last year include Patti Larson, Helen Grace, Gillian Hewitt, Kate Montgomery, Melissa Klages, Linn Allain, Natalie Pehowich, Whitney Kendrick, Karina Miller, Victoria Strange, Amal Alsowwan and Bea Buhler.

The public is invited to nominate as many people as they like and to include lots of details as to why these women are awesome.

The 2021 feature will be in the March 4 edition of the Revelstoke Review. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 2.

