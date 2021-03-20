Revelstoke Review nominated for 5 provincial newspaper awards

The publication is one of the most nominated at this year’s Ma Murrays

The Revelstoke Review team. From front to back: reporter Liam Harrap, editor Joclyen Doll and co-editor Tula, publisher Myles Williamson. (File)

The Revelstoke Review has been nominated for five Ma Murray Awards.

The awards are presented by the B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association and recognize excellence in community newspapers.

This year, the Revelstoke Review is a contender for overall excellence based on its circulation size (which it won last year for the first time in 16 years), an environment writing award for a story on the city’s decades-long struggle to provide bear-proof garbage bins, a feature award for a deep-dive into overdose deaths in Revelstoke, a series on local women of inspiration and the Hungry Toque cookbook.

The Revelstoke Review is one of the most nominated newspapers at the Ma Murrays this year, out of more than 150 publications.

Last year, the newspaper took home four awards.

Awards