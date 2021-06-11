Revelstoke Review wins 5 provincial newspaper awards

Left to right. Reporter Liam Harrap, publisher Myles Williamson and editor Jocelyn Doll celebrate after the Ma Murray Award wins. (Contributed)

It was a golden night for the Revelstoke Review.

The local publication won five Ma Murray Awards on June 10, which was one of the largest hauls from more than 150 community newspapers across B.C.

The awards are presented by the B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association and recognize excellence in community newspapers.

This year the Review won three golds. One for overall excellence based on its circulation size (it won this category last year for the first time in 16 years), another for its series on local inspiring women and a third for the Hungry Toque cookbook.

The newspaper also won silver for its feature story on a deep-dive into overdose deaths in Revelstoke and bronze for an environmental writing award for a story on the city’s decade-long struggle to provide bear-proof garbage bins.

The Review was also nominated last month for a national journalism award for its story on the history of Mt. Begbie and Indigenous names.

Last year, the Revelstoke Review won four Ma Murray Awards.

Ma Murray was an American-Canadian newspaper editor, publisher, columnist, and officer of the Order of Canada. Her editorials were famously signed off with the catchphrase “And that’s fer damshur!” She died in 1982 at the age of 94. The Ma Murray Awards are almost a century old and regarded as the provincial newspaper awards for B.C.

