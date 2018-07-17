Revelstoke’s Adventure in Citizenship 2017 participant Cohen Lussier presented his experiences from the trip to Ottawa at Thursday’s Rotary meeting. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Rotary’s adventurer in citizenship recounts Ottawa trip

Revelstokian Cohen Lussier, a grade 11 student at Revelstoke Secondary School, recounted his experiences on the Adventure in Citizenship last Thursday at the weekly Rotary Club meeting.

Lussier, who spent four days exploring Ottawa with over 200 other students from across the nation, shared details surrounding the annual trip during his presentation to Rotary.

According to the adventurer, the appeal of the trip came from a desire to explore his own identity as a young Canadian, which coincided with this year’s theme – learning what it means to be Canadian.

“I thought that was something I should explore,” says Lussier. “I just felt really proud to be Canadian after going there.”

The trip, which includes visits to parliament, national museums and citizenship court, is funded by the Rotary Club of Ottawa, allowing local Rotary Clubs to sponsor senior high students to make the trip annually.

Revelstoke Rotary Club encourages any interested students to apply for the opportunity in coming years.

For more information on the Adventure in Citizenship program and to learn to apply, visit rotaryottawa.com/page/welcome-to-the-rotary-adventure-in-citizenship-program.

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
