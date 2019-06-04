Revelstoke Royal LePage hosted a garage sale fundraiser last month for the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society and raised more than $2,400. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Royal Lepage and Women’s Shelter raise funds to help break the cycle of violence

Royal Lepage and the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter have teamed up to raise money for women and their children who are fleeing abuse. Royal Lepage’s National Garage Sale for Shelters is a national event, which has taken place in various locations across Canada for 11 years now.

“Royal LePage’s National Foundation for Shelter leads the way in making this annual event possible in communities across the country, but it was the collaboration between the fantastic Revelstoke Women’s Shelter team, their volunteers, the wonderful agents and staff at Royal LePage Revelstoke and our caring and generous community that made it all possible and allowed us to support our community in this meaningful way,” said Sally Robertson, who organized the event with the help of Royal LePage and women’s shelter staff, in a news release.

READ MORE: Revelstoke students raise funds for Women’s Shelter Society

Revelstoke’s first Garage Sale for Shelter took place on Saturday May 11– the first of many for years to come, hopes Robertson.

“Great weather, great attendance, and great deals were had!” she said.

Tied in as a natural extension of Revelstoke’s farmer’s markets in front of the Royal Lepage office, it was hard to miss the big Rotary tents and tables full of goods – clothes, sporting goods, kitchen ware, linens, stuffies, and more. The items, which were all donated by community members and local organizations, allowed for the event to raise over $2,400 thanks to the 150-200 shoppers that came by, and an additional $500 in donations from passers-by.

Revelstoke Royal LePage hosted a garage sale fundraiser for the Women’s Shelter Society on May 11. The event was part of the 11th Annual National Garage Sale for Shelter fundraiser hosted by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation nation-wide. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Every Dollar Counts

For Lynn Loeppky, Executive Director of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter, every dollar raised counts. 100 per cent of the funds go towards the operating budget to fund three of the beds (the other five are funded by the BC Housing) and help make the space as comfortable as possible to those staying at the Forsythe House.

“We were even able to keep some of the donated items – like a beautiful patio set for our back yard garden, a portable heater, playpen, some clothes, blankets, dishes and glasses,” she said in a news release.

Other donated items such as blankets and linens will be used for the Extreme Weather Shelter, which will be operational this Winter.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Freemasons support Women’s Shelter Society

Other funds may also be used to help fund the shelter’s outreach work with women at risk in the community, as well as its Moving Forward Program and Moving Mountains men’s program. The Moving Forward program, which is open to any woman in the community, offers free yoga, art classes, meditation and outings. The Moving Mountains men’s program offers campfires and activities where men can come together to support and socialize with each other.

READ MORE: Focus on men in Revelstoke helps decrease violence against women

Setting a precedent

Naturally, the success brought in by this year’s event has now set a precedent. The National Garage Sale for Shelter is a unique way for our community to work together and to recognize the work our local women’s shelter does, and to support it in carrying out its mandate to provide women and children fleeing abuse with temporary shelter and a safe space where they can get back on their feet. The hope is that next year’s event will build on this year’s, so please consider donating to the shelter for next year’s event.

Find out more about the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter, its programs or donate online revelstokewomensshelter.com/.

READ MORE: Violence against women ‘too cloase to home’

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
D-Day a proud point in Canadian history, but with significant loss
Next story
Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in Canoe

Just Posted

Revelstoke Royal Lepage and Women’s Shelter raise funds to help break the cycle of violence

Royal Lepage and the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter have teamed up to raise… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods Share it Forward coming June 13-19

This time of year marks a critical time for Community Connections Food… Continue reading

High 25 expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

The artist behind Revelstoke’s newest sculpture

Rabi’a Art is based in Winlaw, B.C.

Columbia invasive species society doesn’t want American bullfrogs on the loose

CSISS tells pet owners to ‘re-home, don’t release bullfrogs’

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Okanagan athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia

The Games start in July and local athletes are competing in 3 of 9 sports

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing multiple assault charges

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Summerland winery wins gold in France

Silkscarf Winery noted for 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in Canoe

Shuswap photographer Kristall Burgess captures images of the animal near her home

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Most Read