Revelstoke Royal Lepage and Women’s Shelter raise funds to help break the cycle of violence

Royal Lepage and the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter have teamed up to raise money for women and their children who are fleeing abuse. Royal Lepage’s National Garage Sale for Shelters is a national event, which has taken place in various locations across Canada for 11 years now.

“Royal LePage’s National Foundation for Shelter leads the way in making this annual event possible in communities across the country, but it was the collaboration between the fantastic Revelstoke Women’s Shelter team, their volunteers, the wonderful agents and staff at Royal LePage Revelstoke and our caring and generous community that made it all possible and allowed us to support our community in this meaningful way,” said Sally Robertson, who organized the event with the help of Royal LePage and women’s shelter staff, in a news release.

READ MORE: Revelstoke students raise funds for Women’s Shelter Society

Revelstoke’s first Garage Sale for Shelter took place on Saturday May 11– the first of many for years to come, hopes Robertson.

“Great weather, great attendance, and great deals were had!” she said.

Tied in as a natural extension of Revelstoke’s farmer’s markets in front of the Royal Lepage office, it was hard to miss the big Rotary tents and tables full of goods – clothes, sporting goods, kitchen ware, linens, stuffies, and more. The items, which were all donated by community members and local organizations, allowed for the event to raise over $2,400 thanks to the 150-200 shoppers that came by, and an additional $500 in donations from passers-by.

Revelstoke Royal LePage hosted a garage sale fundraiser for the Women’s Shelter Society on May 11. The event was part of the 11th Annual National Garage Sale for Shelter fundraiser hosted by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation nation-wide. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Every Dollar Counts

For Lynn Loeppky, Executive Director of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter, every dollar raised counts. 100 per cent of the funds go towards the operating budget to fund three of the beds (the other five are funded by the BC Housing) and help make the space as comfortable as possible to those staying at the Forsythe House.

“We were even able to keep some of the donated items – like a beautiful patio set for our back yard garden, a portable heater, playpen, some clothes, blankets, dishes and glasses,” she said in a news release.

Other donated items such as blankets and linens will be used for the Extreme Weather Shelter, which will be operational this Winter.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Freemasons support Women’s Shelter Society

Other funds may also be used to help fund the shelter’s outreach work with women at risk in the community, as well as its Moving Forward Program and Moving Mountains men’s program. The Moving Forward program, which is open to any woman in the community, offers free yoga, art classes, meditation and outings. The Moving Mountains men’s program offers campfires and activities where men can come together to support and socialize with each other.

READ MORE: Focus on men in Revelstoke helps decrease violence against women

Setting a precedent

Naturally, the success brought in by this year’s event has now set a precedent. The National Garage Sale for Shelter is a unique way for our community to work together and to recognize the work our local women’s shelter does, and to support it in carrying out its mandate to provide women and children fleeing abuse with temporary shelter and a safe space where they can get back on their feet. The hope is that next year’s event will build on this year’s, so please consider donating to the shelter for next year’s event.

Find out more about the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter, its programs or donate online revelstokewomensshelter.com/.

READ MORE: Violence against women ‘too cloase to home’

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.