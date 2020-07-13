Revelstoke Save-On-Foods compaign raised almost $2,000 for food bank

The grocery chain raised $300,000 for food banks across western Canada

Manager Brian Clark (left) and assistant manager Dylan Meikle (right) hands Community Connections director Patti Larson (middle) a cheque for the local food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Last month, Save-On-Foods and Western Family teamed up to raise money for local food banks.

From June 11 to 17, 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold at Save-On-Foods were donated.

The companies reached their goal of donating $300,000 to food banks in western Canada.

The Revelstoke location raised $1,970.

Save-On-Foods has 109 store locations across B.C and Western Family produces more than 2,800 food products.

Food banks across Canada are reporting a surging demand in recent months. For example, the food bank in Revelstoke said they are seeing triple the amount of clients since the start of the pandemic.

