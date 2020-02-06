Revelstoke Save-On-Foods employee gets rare award for excellence

Kaelan Howard, 19, was presented with a Jim Pattison Personal Achiever Award and 100,000 points. According to the Save-On-Foods website, the award is given to staff that stand out in their commitment to service, innovation,leadership, helpfulness, and teamwork. Only a handful is given out each year across the country. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Howard, currently a bakery manager, was also promoted to supervisor. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Kaelan Howard. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Kaelan Howard and store manager Brian Clark. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Save-On-Foods staff. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Each year, Save-On-Foods rolls out the red carpet to present a handful of employees out of more than 150 stores across Canada an award for going the extra mile.

Kaelan Howard, bakery manager was presented the Jim Pattison Personal Achiever Award yesterday, along with 100,000 points.

“He’s a natural leader,” said Brian Clark, Revelstoke store manager.

“He’s a coach and mentor for other staff members.” Howard’s fellow staff members clapped and cut cake to celebrate the award.

Save-On-Foods was suppose to send someone from the Lower Mainland in a private jet to present the award, but the plane couldn’t land with the snowy conditions.

“Everyone here is my family,” said Howard, after getting the award. He’s been with Save-On-Foods for three years. Howard was also promoted to supervisor.

“This means a lot,” he said, beaming.

