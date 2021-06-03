Revelstoke school board approves $1M in capital projects

School District 19 recently approved several new construction projects that total just over $1 million.
Arrow Heights Elementary is slotted to be renovated, including remodelling of the common wet areas, office and staff room. The school also plans to construct a kitchen/Indigenous education room. All the lights in the school will also be switched to LEDs to improve classroom lighting and lower energy costs.
The district also plans to purchase a new school bus, which could be electric, depending on capacity. A new bus would have to last for 12 years.
