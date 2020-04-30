Revelstoke school board exploring ways to support local businesses

‘While maintaining the focus of making the most of financial resources for the benefit of students’

Bill MacFarlane, chair of the school board of trustees, speaking at last year’s high school graduation ceremony. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke school board said they will have an important role going forward for the recovery process in our community.

While the board said in a news release it has a responsibility to ensure its funding is used to maximize benefits to its students, the board will explore opportunities to support local businesses when they can.

“On behalf of trustees, thank you to our students, families and staff for their continued patience and support for one another during this time. We are grateful for the creative and innovative ways that our staff and students are working together to make the best of a challenging situation,” said Bill MacFarlane, board chair.

In terms of a regular return to school, Superintendent Mike Hooker said, “We are getting signals that some of the restrictions may be relaxed in the coming weeks, we are not expecting things to be back to normal anytime soon, and are planning for our students with this in mind.”

B.C.’s education minister said the province has no plans yet on when students might return to school.

Quebec announced on April 27, they will gradually reopen schools and welcome back students to elementary schools and day cares in May.

As-of-April 30, B.C. has had 2,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 109 have died. By comparison, Quebec has had 26,594 cases and 1,761 deaths.

