Bill MacFarlane, chair of the school board of trustees, speaking at last year’s high school graduation ceremony. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke school board exploring ways to support local businesses

‘While maintaining the focus of making the most of financial resources for the benefit of students’

The Revelstoke school board said they will have an important role going forward for the recovery process in our community.

While the board said in a news release it has a responsibility to ensure its funding is used to maximize benefits to its students, the board will explore opportunities to support local businesses when they can.

“On behalf of trustees, thank you to our students, families and staff for their continued patience and support for one another during this time. We are grateful for the creative and innovative ways that our staff and students are working together to make the best of a challenging situation,” said Bill MacFarlane, board chair.

READ MORE: COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

READ MORE: COVID-19: Revelstoke students describe life during pandemic

In terms of a regular return to school, Superintendent Mike Hooker said, “We are getting signals that some of the restrictions may be relaxed in the coming weeks, we are not expecting things to be back to normal anytime soon, and are planning for our students with this in mind.”

B.C.’s education minister said the province has no plans yet on when students might return to school.

Quebec announced on April 27, they will gradually reopen schools and welcome back students to elementary schools and day cares in May.

As-of-April 30, B.C. has had 2,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 109 have died. By comparison, Quebec has had 26,594 cases and 1,761 deaths.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke Community Foundation provides almost $50K to local charities
Next story
Revelstoke bike shop gives free tune-ups for essential workers

Just Posted

Revelstoke school board exploring ways to support local businesses

‘While maintaining the focus of making the most of financial resources for the benefit of students’

Revelstoke Community Foundation provides almost $50K to local charities

They are establishing a new fund to help during COVID-19

Revelstoke bike shop gives free tune-ups for essential workers

Other businesses also chipped in for the event

Thank you to Revelstoke’s essential workers

Be sure to get your copy of the Revelstoke Review today

B.C. wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Illegal dumping on the rise in Kelowna amid pandemic: forest clean-up group

‘I just hate to see our beautiful forests turning into landfills from ignorant people being too lazy to go to the landfill’

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Parents of missing Shuswap woman implore people to break their silence

Ashley Simpson’s mother: ‘I would stake my life that more than one person knows’

Kelowna Curling Club will not be used as a shelter space — for now

BC Housing said there is currently no need to activate such a facility

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

Middleton Mountain Trail access limited in North Okanagan

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

Most Read