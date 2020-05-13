Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Some Revelstoke students are still attending school in-person for small individual projects. This month, Grade 12s presented their scholarship applications to teachers, while socially distancing in the Revelstoke Secondary School gym. Seventeen students are competing for scholarships. (Submitted)

SD19 sent a letter to parents May 12, saying the district is preparing to reopen schools in some capacity if they get the green light from the province.

“The province has given us the heads up to start planning,” said Superintendent Mike Hooker.

The Ministry of Education is requesting school districts to begin planning for a change that would allow parents of Kindergarten to Grade 12 students with the choice to send their children to school part time.

READ MORE: COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

READ MORE: COVID-19: Revelstoke students describe life during pandemic

Remote and online learning would still be available for students. Attending in-class instruction would be voluntary.

The province is expected to make an announcement soon and Hooker said it’s expected that in-class learning will resume by early June.

However, Hooker said Revelstoke schools are also planning for scenarios where it doesn’t, just in case.

“We will adjust and monitor the situation,” said Hooker.

Regardless, Premier John Horgan said B.C. is preparing for school to fully resume by September.

B.C. schools were closed March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some staff, including teachers have been working on-site at the Revelstoke schools since last month. Some small groups of students are also still meeting at school to work on projects.

Although prom would have been this month, Hooker said there will “absolutely” be some form of graduation celebration for Grade 12 students next month.

Part of it will probably be in-person and some will be virtual, he said.

“Staff and students are working on it.”

There are 68 Grade 12 students planning to graduate this year.

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Education