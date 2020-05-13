Some Revelstoke students are still attending school in-person for small individual projects. This month, Grade 12s presented their scholarship applications to teachers, while socially distancing in the Revelstoke Secondary School gym. Seventeen students are competing for scholarships. (Submitted)

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

SD19 sent a letter to parents May 12, saying the district is preparing to reopen schools in some capacity if they get the green light from the province.

“The province has given us the heads up to start planning,” said Superintendent Mike Hooker.

The Ministry of Education is requesting school districts to begin planning for a change that would allow parents of Kindergarten to Grade 12 students with the choice to send their children to school part time.

READ MORE: COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

READ MORE: COVID-19: Revelstoke students describe life during pandemic

Remote and online learning would still be available for students. Attending in-class instruction would be voluntary.

The province is expected to make an announcement soon and Hooker said it’s expected that in-class learning will resume by early June.

However, Hooker said Revelstoke schools are also planning for scenarios where it doesn’t, just in case.

“We will adjust and monitor the situation,” said Hooker.

Regardless, Premier John Horgan said B.C. is preparing for school to fully resume by September.

B.C. schools were closed March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some staff, including teachers have been working on-site at the Revelstoke schools since last month. Some small groups of students are also still meeting at school to work on projects.

Although prom would have been this month, Hooker said there will “absolutely” be some form of graduation celebration for Grade 12 students next month.

Part of it will probably be in-person and some will be virtual, he said.

“Staff and students are working on it.”

There are 68 Grade 12 students planning to graduate this year.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: North Okanagan treated to cotton-candy skies

Just Posted

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

No opening date in sight for provincial parks near Revelstoke

In other places the parks are opening for day use

Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

The decrease was noted for April from count station west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

WATCH: North Okanagan treated to cotton-candy skies

Special weather alert last night brought extra special sunsets to region

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

Stewardship association launches petition opposing campground on South Okanagan lake

Campground will have multiple negative effects, says stewardship association

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

Second homeless camp fire sparked in North Okanagan

Growing encampment near Swan Lake a concern

Most Read