A search and rescue helicopter heads toward a deadly avalanche site in a March 14, 2010 photo near Revelstoke, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Revelstoke Search and Rescue (SAR) said it is still able and willing to respond to calls.

“We are doing lots of planning on how to respond safely,” Revelstoke SAR director Giles Shearing said.

Shearing said the team does have face masks, but they are trying to get more. They also have a stock of disinfectant, courtesy of Monashee Distillery.

READ MORE: Revelstoke distillery halts production to make free disinfectant

While this would be a busy time of year, usually with multiple calls per week, Shearing said, as of March 27, SAR has not gone out in roughly two weeks.

“Fortunately, people are dialing back extreme activities.”

On a Saturday prior to the pandemic, Shearing said SAR responded four times.

Incidents requiring SAR are down across the province. Between March 23-29, there were only 14 SAR responses in B.C. By comparison, the average is roughly 140, which is an approximate 89 per cent decrease.

In the past two weeks, various governments and agencies, such as Parks Canada and Avalanche Canada have urged recreationalists to stay home.

Parks Canada has closed parking lots to further restrict access to the backcountry.

READ MORE: Update: Parks Canada to close access to trails

READ MORE: Revelstoke trails closed by outbreak

Shearing said it appears people are listening and taking less risks.

He said it’s not only SAR that are involved in rescues, but also doctors, nurses, paramedics and helicopter pilots. Meaning the potential spread of an infectious disease could go far.

One difference of SAR compared with other emergency response services is it’s volunteer run. The Revelstoke chapter has roughly 90 members.

If people do choose to head into the woods, Shearing reminds individuals to plan for the backcountry, such as familiarizing with the safety information app AdventureSmart. He said it’s important to carry essentials like a source of light, heat and communication.

“We realize people want to be outside, but now is the time to dial it back.”

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

RCU said other options include approving lines of credit, increasing credit and offering other loans

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Spicy school meeting, theft at CPR and a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Some people still ignoring public health orders

‘We know who they are, and where they are, and if push comes to shove they can be fined,’ says mayor

Okanagan couple writing tribute song to health care workers

The Kelowna-based duo is asking for health care workers’ selfies to add to a music video

VIDEO: RCMP investigating double hot tub theft in Kelowna

The tubs were stolen from Aqua Friends Pool and Spa in the early morning of March 27

COVID-19: B.C. universities opt out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies

UVic, UBC in-person convocations postponed

New rules issued for B.C. construction projects, work camps for COVID-19

Coastal GasLink, LNG Canada, Trans Mountain and Site C carry on

COVID-19: Okanagan community delivers essentials and smiles

Groceries, pharmacy, kids and pet items to be delivered daily

More school tools unveiled for Okanagan students

One district provides home learning resources

‘Critical’ shortage of personal protective equipment: Kelowna physician

Dr. Janneme Frouws made a call out for donations of PPE to frontline health-care workers

Most Read