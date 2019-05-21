Revelstoke Secondary School celebrates Pride Day

RSS celebrated their first ever Pride Day on May 17. (Submitted)

Students at Revelstoke Secondary School celebrated their first ever Pride Day on May 17.

While most Pride events are held in the month of June, the high school decided to celebrated on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Revelstoke Secondary promotes inclusion and individuality, and this was shared through a colourful display that celebrates diversity.

Students received free swag and cupcakes and held a dance at lunch to kick of the celebration.

This was their first of many annual events, and it is with great pride that they worked together as both a school and a community.

