Revelstoke sees 4th Annual Trashion Show

Birch and Lace threw the event once again

Birch and Lace hosted the fourth annual Trashion Show on Sunday at the Legion.

Founded as a solution to the toxic waste that is coming from the beauty industry, Sarah Sansom said she wanted to bridge the volunteer work she was doing with the North Columbia Environmental Society with her career as a hair stylist.

The businesses pillars revolved around community, environment and education.

“This event is perfect because we get to talk a little bit about waste and we get to have the community come out and create a culture about it,” Sansom said.

READ MORE: Revelstoke celebrates Earth Day in style

This years judges were Lexi Ast, who hosts the women’s clothing swap every year, previous winner Alyssa “Vee” Veerenhuis and Mike Brooks-Hill, president of the North Columbia Environmental Society and city councillor.

Clara and Sabine took the third place prize for their garbage bag and caution tape creation.

Cindy and Universal Footwear took second place for their cardboard shoe insert creation.

Andrea and Lindy took first place for their colourful cardboard creation.

Tipper, the dog, got a milk bone for her participation.

 

