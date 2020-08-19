Snowmobiling on Boulder Mountain. (Photo submitted by Revelstoke Snowmobiling Club)

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club has launched a new website to help grow snowmobile tourism after an unexpected end to last season due to COVID-19.

The club shut down operations on March 18, one month earlier than planned.

As a result, the club lost one-fifth of its season.

“It had a large financial impact to the club,” said Teena Rumak, the general manager.

According to a recent study released by the club, snowmobiling injects $30 million yearly into Revelstoke’s economy. The sport also supports roughly 600 local jobs.

In 2018, the study found there were more than 35,000 snowmobiling trips taken in Revelstoke, which is roughly 14 per cent of total trips taken in B.C.

“Revelstoke is a snowmobiling mecca,” Rumak said in a previous interview.

READ MORE: Snowmobiling injects $30M yearly into Revelstoke economy: study

While snowmobilers naturally social distance on the mountain, riders still need to be mindful when using shared spaces like shelter cabins and washrooms, Rumak said.

One new feature to help with social distancing, is an online registration system for members.

Membership to the club allows riders unlimited trail access to Boulder Mountain and Frisby Ridge.

Existing members can reload last year’s membership cards online. New members can purchase their membership cards online and pick them up from the Welcome Centre.

“This system is something no other snowmobiling club has done in Canada” said Rumak.

READ MORE: Emergency Services’ food drive cancelled this year

The new website has new riding area descriptions, including an ability rating guide.

The club has also created a Sledder Guide. The list includes places to eat, sleep, where to find snowmobile parts, gear, rentals and guides.

“We wanted to give new and returning visitors the chance to experience Revy the way a local would,” said Rumak.

Memberships are on sale for $225 until Nov. 30. Full priced memberships are $250 after Dec 1.

The upcoming snowmobiling season will start in late November, dependent on snow conditions.

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club was established in 1968, making it one of the oldest clubs in the province. It’s also one of the largest with over 800 members.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Snowmobile Club celebrates 50 years

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency Services’ food drive cancelled this year

Just Posted

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

Crews starting overnight shifts on slope stabilization project north of Revelstoke

The BCHydro project started in May, and was delayed due to COVID-19

Emergency Services’ food drive cancelled this year

‘These are very challenging times’

Okanagan mobile e-bike rental company offers safe way to enjoy outdoors

Velo Volt meets customers wherever they want up and down the Okanagan

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP divers find evidence while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on… Continue reading

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

North Okanagan firefighters help battle Christie wildfire

Team drove up last evening to aid in protecting homes from Mount Christie blaze

Another wildfire sparks near Dry Lake, north of Princeton

This is the second fire in the area this month

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Most Read