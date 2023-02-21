Revelstoke Snowmobile Club hosts annual Family Day ride

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club hosted their annual Family Day ride on Saturday (Feb. 18).

The club hosted more than 50 riders who came out to take in the festivities. At 9 a.m., the group headed up to the Boulder Cabin for the day, where they stayed for most of the day.

Riders young and old enjoyed the toboggan hill up near the cabin. While up on the mountain, Avalanche Canada did transceiver training for those who were interested. Those who didn’t work on their transceiver skills could enjoy a fire, hot chocolate, and some pizza provided by Revelstoke Search and Rescue Services (REVSAR), who also spoke to the group about mountain safety.

The day wrapped up around 2 p.m., with participants getting a gift bag for the road. The next event to look forward to at the Snowmobile Club will be the annual Vintage Ride on Mar. 4.

All photos provided by Christine Love Hewitt.

