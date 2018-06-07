RSS athlete Nelson Luxmore rounds a corner during the Jr. Boys steeplechase May 31, 2018. (Nick Greenizan/Black Press)

Revelstoke student athletes shine at 2018 B.C. Provicial Track & Field meet

Student athletes from Revelstoke Secondary School soared at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championship this past week, carrying momentum from their title as Overall Okanagan Valley Combined Championship winners the week before.

23 RSS students competed at the provincial championship, which took place May 31-June 2 at the Mcleod Athletic Park in Langley.

RSS Track and Field head coach Jeff Colvin says Revelstokians should be proud of how the student athletes performed both on and off the track.

“The thing that stands out, that Revelstokians should be pretty proud of is when we go to these meets, the way that the kids handle themselves and the way that they are around the track, in sportmanship and thanking officials and all that stuff, ” says Colvin. “That’s definitely something that I think should make the whole community proud of these kids, because they’re excellent ambassadors.”

The event hosted 2,035 total students from throughout the province, taking part in running, jumping and throwing events over the competition’s three day run.

The top performer for RSS was Jr. Matt Arnold, who earned a spot on the podium with a second place finish in hammer throw, and a fifth place ribbon in shot put.

RELATED: Matt Arnold wins first Revelstoke provincial track gold since 1984

Junior Emily MacLeod was also noted by Colvin, accomplishing a personal best in the 3,000 meter run and earning herself a fifth place ribbon.

Grade 8 student Cole Bibby just missed the podium in javelin, finishing fourth after his final throw landed just wide of the sector.

In addition to head coach Colvin, the team was led by volunteer coaches Rob Brown, Kristin Avery, Marek Glowacki and Jeremy Weddell.

Among the 23 athletes from RSS, many posted personal bests at the meet as the school competition season came to an end.

 

Annika Wagner takes the baton in the Sr. Girls 4x100 relay race at the 2018 B.C. Provincial Track and Field Championship. (Supplied Photo)

RSS student athlete Hayden Mallett makes is way to the starting line during the 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championship. (Supplied Photo)

Alana Brittin (left) and Kate Granstrom (right) pose for a picture during B.C. Provincial Track and Field meet. (Supplied Photo)

