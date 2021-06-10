Revelstoke student receives Muth Memorial Scholarship

Revelstoke’s Emjai Deschamps is one of four students in the Columbia Basin to receive the Muth Memorial Scholarship this year. (Contributed)

Revelstoke’s Emjai Deschamps is one of four recipients of this years Muth Memorial Scholarhip from the Columbia Basin Trust.

Passionate about helping others by working in a supportive healthcare-related field, Emjai Deschamps would like to become a therapist when finished school. She plans to attend Thompson Rivers University in fall 2021 and major in psychology through a Bachelor of Arts degree.

“After going through challenges throughout the years and beginning to learn about mental health, I knew that I wanted to study psychology and start my own counselling business to help as many people who are struggling with their mental health as possible,” said Emjai, in a news release. “I am extremely honoured to be a recipient for this scholarship, and it will help me greatly as I begin my university career. Thank you to the Muth family for this opportunity.”

The scholarship was established in 2017 to honour Neil Muth, the trust’s president and CEO from 2005-2016. He passed away in November 2016.

“Muth valued and supported perseverance and continuous learning,” said a news release from the trust. “He encouraged his children, staff and others to be curious, to seek their own path, and to never give up.”

The other recipients this year were Jet Noble from Creston, Ti Loran from South Slocan and Robert Tinney from Creston.

