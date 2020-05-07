Revelstoke students jump rope for charity

School staff visit students via bikes to say hello

Enzo (left) and Isla Spataro jump rope outside their homes May 6.

Begbie View Elementary staff took to the street yesterday to support Jump Rope for Heart.

Staff dressed up and rode past students jumping rope in Revelstoke.

Jump Rope for Heart us a fundraiser and physical activity program based around skipping. It aims to teach students how to keep fit and healthy, while trying to raise funds for heart disease research.

Begbie View Elementary takes part each year and said they wanted to keep the tradition alive even during a pandemic.

