Revelstoke students learn in their wild backyards

At Begbie View Elementary, students in Sarah Newton’s Grade 5/6 class partnered with the Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society for their EcoStewards program. As part of an ongoing project, students worked to contribute to a series of signs that will help locals and tourists alike learn about the history, environment, ecosystems and inhabitants around them as they walk one of Revelstoke’s most popular trails. (Contributed-Wildsight)

Revelstoke elementary students learned in their wild backyard as part of Wildsight’s EcoStewards program.

Across the Columbia Basin, nearly 400 students took part in unique EcoSteward projects this school year.

From planting riparian areas to support healthy habitats to creating art from garbage collected from a local lake to building pollinator gardens, students are connecting to the land in meaningful ways and becoming stewards for the protection of the natural world.

Tara Johnson’s Grade 6/7 class at Arrow Heights Elementary partnered with the Columbia Invasive Species Society and pulled invasive species from the ecologically sensitive wetland adjacent to the Columbia and Illecillewaet Rivers as well as collecting garbage.

Sarah Newton’s Grade 5/6 class at Begbie View Elementary partnered with the Illicillewaet Greenbelt Society to create a series of signs that will help tourists and locals alike learn about the history, environment, ecosystems and inhabitants around them as they walk on Revelstoke’s most popular trails.

QR codes will link to recordings of students talking about different plants and animals, Indigenous history, geology and climate of this important riparian landscape will be installed along the walk.

