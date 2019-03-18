Revelstoke students raise funds for Women’s Shelter Society

The Me to We club at Columbia Park Elementary hosted a movie night

The Columbia Park Elementary School kids are doing their bit for charity.

The school’s ME to WE Club, made up of grades five, six and seven, raised $475 for the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society with a movie night.

“You are helping to create another generation of kids thinking about others in the world,” principal Andy Pfeiffer said to the group on March 13.

The ME to WE Club is part of a Canada-wide leadership program that empowers students to discover their potential, explore social issues, build transferable skills and create positive social change.

READ MORE: Extreme weather shelter proposed for Revelstoke

The school’s club is sponsored by teacher Matt Kieller and he said the club chose the women’s shelter as their local non-profit to learn more about women’s issues.

“We know that the women’s shelter is a really important asset to our community,” Kieller said.

Women’s shelter executive director Lynn Loeppky collected the money and explained to the group what the shelter does.

“The shelter is like your own house,” executive director Lynn Loeppky said. “It’s important for it to be as safe and secure as possible for the women and children who stay with us.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Astronaut’s visit uplifts B.C. community still reeling from wildfires

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned east of Revelstoke this afternoon

Highway 1 will be closed intermittently between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Revelstoke students raise funds for Women’s Shelter Society

The Me to We club at Columbia Park Elementary hosted a movie night

Considerable avalanche risk in Glacier National Park today

Revelstoke morning roads and weather

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche

There were no injuries

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead

It’s beginning to feel like spring in Kelowna

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Marijuana production expansion proposed near Okanagan Rail Trail

A rezoning application from The Flowr Group will be presented to council today

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Kelowna Muslim students hold vigil to support New Zealand victims

A vigil will be held Monday night at UBC Okanagan

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Sedin twins, NHL ref among 2019 BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be inducted this summer in Penticton

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Most Read