Revelstoke students raise funds for Women’s Shelter Society

The Me to We club at Columbia Park Elementary hosted a movie night

The Columbia Park Elementary School kids are doing their bit for charity.

The school’s ME to WE Club, made up of grades five, six and seven, raised $475 for the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society with a movie night.

“You are helping to create another generation of kids thinking about others in the world,” principal Andy Pfeiffer said to the group on March 13.

The ME to WE Club is part of a Canada-wide leadership program that empowers students to discover their potential, explore social issues, build transferable skills and create positive social change.

The school’s club is sponsored by teacher Matt Kieller and he said the club chose the women’s shelter as their local non-profit to learn more about women’s issues.

“We know that the women’s shelter is a really important asset to our community,” Kieller said.

Women’s shelter executive director Lynn Loeppky collected the money and explained to the group what the shelter does.

“The shelter is like your own house,” executive director Lynn Loeppky said. “It’s important for it to be as safe and secure as possible for the women and children who stay with us.”

