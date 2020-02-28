Arrow Heights Elementary students raised money through a sponsored silence for animals affected by the bushfires in Australia. (Photo, State Government of Victoria via AP)

Revelstoke students speak up through silence

Arrow Heights Elementary raised money for World Animal Protection

Paige Schultz

Grade 5, Arrow Heights Elementary

On Feb. 6 and 7 the Grade 5/6 class at Arrow Heights Elementary School organized a sponsored silence to raise money for the Australian wildfires.

We decided to raise money for the Australian wildfires because of how much the fires were affecting the animals people and wildlife.

READ MORE: Revelstokian sewing for Australia’s wildlife in wake of bushfires

We were shocked to learn that approximately 1 billion animals have died in the fires.

We also learned that the fires have destroyed around 63,000 square kilometres of Australia. That is larger than Nova Scotia!

We decided we had to do something to help, and our teacher Mrs. Thompson, gave us the idea to organize a sponsored silence. This meant that all the students and teachers had to learn and work in silence for a morning, afternoon, and for some kids, the whole day! This was not easy!

All of the classes at Arrow Heights participated in a sponsored silence, and it raised $1,000! The money is being sent to the charity World Animal Protection We hope that the money will help the animals who have been injured and the environment that has been burned.

READ MORE: Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

 

Australia fires

Revelstoke students speak up through silence

Arrow Heights Elementary raised money for World Animal Protection

