Revelstoke students to remain home next week

The district said staff are preparing for learning opportunities for students from home

Although spring break is ending, Revelstoke students will not be going back to school next week.

Superintendent Mike Hooker sent out a letter to parents this week that said students and parents will not be returning to school during the week of March 30.

According to a recent bulletin from the Ministry of Education, students in the province may be allowed back into schools in small numbers in the weeks and months ahead.

However, Hooker said for the time being, staff are planning and preparing for continued learning opportunities for students from home.

”We are working hard to minimize the impacts of this ongoing crisis on our students, our staff, and our entire school community.”

The Ministry of Education has provided four priorities in suspending in-class instruction:

Maintain a healthy and safe environment for all students and families and all employees. Provide services to support children of essential workers. Support vulnerable students who may need special assistance. Provide continuity of educational opportunities for all students.

”As educators we have a tremendous opportunity to make a real difference in the coming months,” said Hooker.

More information will be released next week concerning plans for the remaining school year.

