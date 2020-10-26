Revelstoke students vote green in provincial mock election

Begbie View Elementary Corban casts his vote in last week’s mock student election. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review) After casting their ballots, students got a “I voted” sticker. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Begbie View Elementary was one of more than 700 elementary and high school schools that participated. More than 85,000 students cast ballots, representing all 87 electoral districts in the province. Students Fiona Woodman and Kiira Jaakkola, show a perspective voter that the ballot box is indeed empty and not stuffed with extra ballots. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

If the student votes at Begbie View Elementary counted, the new provincial MLA would be green.

The students held a mock election last week, learning about government, the election process, researching the parties and platforms and debating the future of B.C.

The event was in partnership with Elections BC. It was the sixth provincial Student Vote organized to date.

One-third of Revelstoke votes went to the BC Green Party, with the BC NDP coming in second with 18 per cent.

While Revelstoke students elected green, the majority of students gave the BC NDP a majority with 59 out of 87 seats going orange.

In the actual election on Oct. 24, the BC Liberal candidate Doug Clovechok was re-elected. Regardless, similar to the youth vote, a BC NDP majority won the election with 55 seats.

Still, more than half a million mail-in ballets have yet to be counted.

