Revelstoke summer farmers’ markets aiming to return

While the aim is to have two farmers’ markets operating this summer, they might be significantly different than years prior.

The province considers farmers’ markets an essential service under the BC state of emergency. On March 16, the Ministry of Health said the markets are exempt from the mass gathering order, but must comply with physical distancing requirements.

For the last month, the Winter Market has continued in a parking lot near Zalas Steak and Pizza. Yet, there has only been three vendors and everything is ordered online prior.

In the past, shoppers would browse and chat with growers, crafters and food producers. Traditionally, Farmers’ Markets are social by providing a chance to catch up with neighbours and ask farmers questions.

“Now, we’re trying to do the opposite,” said Hermann Bruns, from Wild Flight Farm, one of the only vendors remaining at the Winter Market.

Usually, the two summer markets would start at the end of April. Instead, both are hoping to open in May and said they have applied to the city for permission.

Also, the markets might not be located in Grizzly Plaza and along Mackenzie Ave. as it would be difficult to control access points.

The markets will only have food vendors, as per the province’s order.

The Local Food Initiative’s (LFI) Market is planning for three phases. The first phase will include customers ordering beforehand online and picking up on market day. Phase two would allow some browsing and the third phase would return the market to normal.

What phase the LFI Market will start with, will depend on city council said Melissa Hemphill, chair of the LFI market committee.

She said losing the socializing aspect is a bummer, but it’s one miss of many caused by COVID-19.

The aim of LFI, she continued, is to provide access to food.

The biggest crux , Hemphill said, will be food vendors packing everyone’s order, which could require a lot more work.

“I’ve asked farmers if this is viable and one said he’d rather not figure that out,” she said.

Growing food also has a level of uncertainty, which makes it difficult for pre-ordering produce said Hemphill. For example, shoppers might buy 200 carrots and when the farmer digs them up discovers the taproot rotten and unable to fill the order.

“It’s a real worry.”

The Revelstoke Farm and Craft Market is aiming to also have online ordering, but shoppers will still be able to make onsite purchases.

“It will be just a shop and go,” said Tamaralea Nelles, spokesperson for the market. She continued the entrance to the market will be manned and only 50 people (including vendors) will be allowed into the space, as-per the provincial order.

There will also be handwashing stations.

In March, the B.C. government provided $55,000 to the British Columbia Association of Farmers’ Markets, which the two Revelstoke markets are members of.

The money is meant to cover fees for individual farmers markets to to go online and set up their digital market store presence.

