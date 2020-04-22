Farmers’ markets are traditionally social places. This summer, that aspect might be taken away to stem the spread of COVID-19. (File)

Revelstoke summer farmers’ markets aiming to return

The markets may no longer be located in Grizzly Plaza and along MacKenzie Ave

While the aim is to have two farmers’ markets operating this summer, they might be significantly different than years prior.

The province considers farmers’ markets an essential service under the BC state of emergency. On March 16, the Ministry of Health said the markets are exempt from the mass gathering order, but must comply with physical distancing requirements.

For the last month, the Winter Market has continued in a parking lot near Zalas Steak and Pizza. Yet, there has only been three vendors and everything is ordered online prior.

READ MORE: Non-profit trying to build indoor climbing gym in Revelstoke folds

In the past, shoppers would browse and chat with growers, crafters and food producers. Traditionally, Farmers’ Markets are social by providing a chance to catch up with neighbours and ask farmers questions.

“Now, we’re trying to do the opposite,” said Hermann Bruns, from Wild Flight Farm, one of the only vendors remaining at the Winter Market.

Usually, the two summer markets would start at the end of April. Instead, both are hoping to open in May and said they have applied to the city for permission.

Also, the markets might not be located in Grizzly Plaza and along Mackenzie Ave. as it would be difficult to control access points.

The markets will only have food vendors, as per the province’s order.

The Local Food Initiative’s (LFI) Market is planning for three phases. The first phase will include customers ordering beforehand online and picking up on market day. Phase two would allow some browsing and the third phase would return the market to normal.

What phase the LFI Market will start with, will depend on city council said Melissa Hemphill, chair of the LFI market committee.

She said losing the socializing aspect is a bummer, but it’s one miss of many caused by COVID-19.

The aim of LFI, she continued, is to provide access to food.

READ MORE: Revelstoke farmers ramp up production in face of COVID-19

The biggest crux , Hemphill said, will be food vendors packing everyone’s order, which could require a lot more work.

“I’ve asked farmers if this is viable and one said he’d rather not figure that out,” she said.

Growing food also has a level of uncertainty, which makes it difficult for pre-ordering produce said Hemphill. For example, shoppers might buy 200 carrots and when the farmer digs them up discovers the taproot rotten and unable to fill the order.

“It’s a real worry.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

The Revelstoke Farm and Craft Market is aiming to also have online ordering, but shoppers will still be able to make onsite purchases.

“It will be just a shop and go,” said Tamaralea Nelles, spokesperson for the market. She continued the entrance to the market will be manned and only 50 people (including vendors) will be allowed into the space, as-per the provincial order.

There will also be handwashing stations.

In March, the B.C. government provided $55,000 to the British Columbia Association of Farmers’ Markets, which the two Revelstoke markets are members of.

The money is meant to cover fees for individual farmers markets to to go online and set up their digital market store presence.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fairy doors pop up in Rose Valley Regional Park
Next story
A sanitary little library created for Peachland residents during pandemic

Just Posted

Revelstoke summer farmers’ markets aiming to return

The markets may no longer be located in Grizzly Plaza and along MacKenzie Ave

Revelstoke photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

The photos will be donated to the Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Non-profit trying to build indoor climbing gym in Revelstoke folds

The decision is due to economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19

‘Be kind’ says Revelstoke mayor in wake of COVID-19 shaming

Mayor Gary Sulz said folks may not understand the situation facing another during this health crisis

Free toilet paper offered with takeout at Central Okanagan restaurant

Viva Mexicana is offering a complimentary roll of toilet paper with orders over $20

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Manslaughter charge laid following Osoyoos woman’s death

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of his wife, 61-year-old Tina Seminara

Judge tosses ‘freeman’ lawsuit against Little Shuswap Indian Band

Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan notes hypocrisy of claim, calls it “nonsensical.”

Reservists sequestered at Okanagan army camp

Army seeking to build force of reliably COVID-free soldiers ready to help vulnerable populations.

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is not over yet

Provincial directives are still needed in order to limit scope of pandemic

Rude, abusive behaviour directed at essential service staff at Shuswap landfills

Lack of respect for staff, regulations, may lead to halting of recycling and yard waste dumping

Okanagan winery donating portion of proceeds to support hospitality sector

From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Most Read