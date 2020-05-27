Kawakuba Japanese Restaurant sold almost 500 bento boxes. (Submitted)

Revelstoke sushi event fundraises almost $10K for local hospital

Kawakuba Japanese Restaurant raised almost $10,000 for Queen Victoria Hospital.

The fundraiser sold nearly 500 bento boxes on May 23 with all the proceeds going to the local hospital. Staff members volunteered for the event.

Wichett said chefs started cooking for the event at 5 a.m. “There were so many batches of rice to make,” he said. (Submitted)

“The event exceeded expectations,” said Jon Wichett, manager. The restaurant said in times of a global health crisis, it’s important to support the hospital as they are the front line of defence in the pandemic.

The restaurant opened for the day after being closed since March 21 due to COVID-19. Wichett said they plan to reopen fully by June 1 for in-house dining.

 

