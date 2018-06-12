Revelstoke takes the victory in back-and-forth bought with Salmon Arm

Revelstoke’s peewee baseball team took a hard fought 15-11 win over Salmon Arm on Wednesday after a back and forth battle through six innings.

The game saw Revelstoke take advantage of some heads-up fielding and baserunning, with a successful pick-off at first base in the top of the fifth inning and several stolen bases which quickly advanced players into scoring position.

The regional rivals exchanged leads throughout the early innings of the game, both taking advantage of lively bats resulting in several extra-base hits.

After the fourth inning, the game was tight, with Revelstoke holding a 9-8 lead over Salmon Arm.

The Revelstoke lineup was able to rally at the plate in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead to five, before adding another run in the sixth.

Warm weather lended itself to a beautiful night for baseball at Centennial Park, with the game ending right as the sun began to drop behind the mountains west of the park.