Dana Reaume is running 1 km for every $10 raised for the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society. Reaume works with Brushy at Revelstoke Secondary School. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke teacher running to raise money for PADS

PADS trains assistance dogs like RSS’ Brushy

Dana Reaume is running so that others will experience the magic of an assistance dog.

The Pacific Assistance Dogs Society is currently hosting a fundraiser where participants do a physical activity, such as running, and collect donations for the society.

Reaume is running one kilometre for every $10 donation. So far she has raised $655.

Lauren Calancie, another participant, is cycling from Burnaby to Calgary and has raised almost $13,000 so far. She and her support driver stopped in Revelstoke and camped in Reaume’s driveway.

They were like long lost friends, said Reaume.

READ MORE: Okanagan woman on multi-day bike trek for PADS makes Vernon stop

Reaume was partnered yellow lab Brushy almost seven years ago. Together they bring down the stress level of high school students in Revelstoke.

Reaume said getting a PADS dog was like joining a family.

“We are all pretty rad people doing a good thing for rad dogs and kids,” she said.

Brushy doesn’t usually join Reaume on her runs, perhaps on cooler days for a kilometer or two, but Brushy is a lover not a runner, Reaume said with a laugh.

READ MORE: Bringing a little bit of magic to Revelstoke Secondary School

The society hopes to raise $100,000, so far they have raised just over half of their goal. It costs between $30,000 and $40,000 to raise and train an assistance dog. The dogs go on to help people living with disabilities as well as community care professionals, working everywhere from classrooms to courtrooms.

It is a new event this year as many of the society’s event-based fundraisers have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The fundraiser runs from Aug. 13 to Sept. 19, 2020. To make a donation Brushy and Dana’s team go to canadahelps.org/en/charities/padsdogs/p2p/move/

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kids get creative over summer with North Okanagan market

Just Posted

Revelstoke teacher running to raise money for PADS

PADS trains assistance dogs like RSS’ Brushy

Revelstoke eats: Local chef celebrates 40 years of cooking

Linda Bruder works four days a week at Moberly Manor

Revelstoke youngster auctions father’s handmade picnic table for charity

All proceeds went to the local food bank

Grieving Okanagan mom raises overdose awareness

Son trusted his dealer, but didn’t know there was fentanyl in his cocaine

Harvest at Home: Farm-to-table event coming to Revelstoke

The event is on Sept. 12

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

No new cases of COVID-19 overnight: Interior Health

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region remains at 440

Motorcyclist who crashed without a helmet dies

Man involved in collision with pickup truck near Enderby dies in hospital of injuries

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Shuswap Shake the Lake concert cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Interior Health stands by province’s Gathering and Events Order

East Kelowna shooting death deemed homicide

Deceased has now been identified as 34-year-old Cory Allan Patterson of Kelowna

Kids get creative over summer with North Okanagan market

East Hill children sell their wares, goods at street market

Most Read