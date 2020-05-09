Revelstoke teacher supercharges by combining your work and passion

Victoria Strange is a special education teacher in Revelstoke. She is also one of the founders of LUNA. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Victoria Strange doesn’t sleep much these days.

Between raising a family, helping organize LUNA, teaching in elementary school and working on a masters degree,

Strange’s life is full of things that supercharge her.

“I have a lot of help,” she said, gratefully. “Noting that collaboration is when amazing things happen.

Strange and her family moved to Revelstoke in September 2015 from Halifax. They came here on a whim, with no jobs and no house to move into.

“You have to take chances in life,” she said.

“Cautious, optimistic risk is good!”

With their two kids in tow, they packed a U-Haul and drove to Revelstoke.

The first thing they did was buy a house, just before the market exploded, Strange said. They lived in the basement during the renovation.

Strange believes you do what you need to do, and when you have a good attitude and work hard, employment will come to you or create a position for yourself.

Though Strange has a teaching degree, she worked in the arts and culture sector for 20 years prior to moving to Revelstoke.

So when the executive director position came up at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, it was a perfect fit.

It was through that position Strange met Miriam Manley, of the Revelstoke Arts Council and they started working to bring LUNA to Revelstoke.

No longer with the gallery, Strange now teaches special education.

She said her students, and her son who is autistic, give her a different perspective on life and make her look for alternative ways to do things.

“You have to think outside the box to teach these kids,” she said.

Krista Stovel is inspired by Strange’s passion, calling her a driving force in the arts community.

“Her work in the arts has been instrumental in raising the profile of Revelstoke as a creative destination,” Stovel said.

When they met, Stovel said she was struck by Strange’s enthusiasm and tireless dedication.

“As an artist myself I know that I have pushed my own practice due to her belief in my potential and her experienced critical eye,” she said.

At the moment Strange is working with the students of Revelstoke on a quilt for LUNA.

Though right in the middle of writing grants for this year, Strange is already thinking about what she will tackle with her students in 2021.

