Victoria Strange is a special education teacher in Revelstoke. She is also one of the founders of LUNA. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke teacher supercharges by combining your work and passion

Victoria Strange doesn’t sleep much these days.

Between raising a family, helping organize LUNA, teaching in elementary school and working on a masters degree,

Strange’s life is full of things that supercharge her.

“I have a lot of help,” she said, gratefully. “Noting that collaboration is when amazing things happen.

Strange and her family moved to Revelstoke in September 2015 from Halifax. They came here on a whim, with no jobs and no house to move into.

“You have to take chances in life,” she said.

“Cautious, optimistic risk is good!”

With their two kids in tow, they packed a U-Haul and drove to Revelstoke.

The first thing they did was buy a house, just before the market exploded, Strange said. They lived in the basement during the renovation.

Strange believes you do what you need to do, and when you have a good attitude and work hard, employment will come to you or create a position for yourself.

Though Strange has a teaching degree, she worked in the arts and culture sector for 20 years prior to moving to Revelstoke.

So when the executive director position came up at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, it was a perfect fit.

It was through that position Strange met Miriam Manley, of the Revelstoke Arts Council and they started working to bring LUNA to Revelstoke.

No longer with the gallery, Strange now teaches special education.

She said her students, and her son who is autistic, give her a different perspective on life and make her look for alternative ways to do things.

“You have to think outside the box to teach these kids,” she said.

Krista Stovel is inspired by Strange’s passion, calling her a driving force in the arts community.

“Her work in the arts has been instrumental in raising the profile of Revelstoke as a creative destination,” Stovel said.

When they met, Stovel said she was struck by Strange’s enthusiasm and tireless dedication.

“As an artist myself I know that I have pushed my own practice due to her belief in my potential and her experienced critical eye,” she said.

At the moment Strange is working with the students of Revelstoke on a quilt for LUNA.

Though right in the middle of writing grants for this year, Strange is already thinking about what she will tackle with her students in 2021.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

artist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stoke Youth Network connects digitally during pandemic

Just Posted

Revelstoke teacher supercharges by combining your work and passion

Victoria Strange doesn’t sleep much these days. Between raising a family, helping… Continue reading

Stoke Youth Network connects digitally during pandemic

With schools and other public spaces closed, the Stoke Youth Network, has… Continue reading

BCHydro starting slope stabilization work near Revelstoke Dam May 10

Highway 23 North will be down to single-lane alternating traffic

Commercial trucks rerouted to alternate detour during Revelstoke roundabout construction

Trucks headed to Downie Timber will no longer follow the same detour

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides sand and sandbags to combat localized flooding in Faulder

Instructional videos provided on COVID-19 sandbagging procedure

History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories

Recording Vernonites experiences amid pandemic important job for historians

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach

Some area residents are unhappy with the removal of a fence surrounding Sarsons Beach Park

Group of young people in Shuswap stay full of hope for future despite tough times

Salmon Arm founder of Mirella Projct has lots of ideas for creating a sustainable community

Salmon River flood watch in Shuswap causing less consternation than previous years

High stream flow advisory currently, high temperatures and heavy rains would create threat

Funds authorized for boat dock in Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves $60,000 for project

Most Read