Revelstoke team wants you to quit smoking

Several organizations in town involved in promoting quitnow.ca

Three community organizations want you to quit smoking.

The Child and Youth Mental Health and Substance Abuse Local Action Team as well as the First Nations Health Authority and Revelstoke’s Public Health Nurse teamed up last month to recruit those who use tobacco, marijuana, chew or vapes and want to quit to sign up for quitnow.ca.

So far there have been 17 high school students sign up as well as several community members.

The online resource offers access to a Quit Coach via phone, chat or text to support users when needed.

Funded by the B.C. Government and delivered by the B.C. Lung Association, those who want to sign up can text QUITNOW to 654321, call 1-877-455-2233 or sign up online.

Prizes are available through quitnow.ca as well as through the local team promoting the resource. When you sign up let the CYMHSU team know via email at revelstokecymhsu@gmail.com.

 

