Revelstoke Teamsters make charitable donation to schools

Teamsters Rail Revelstoke are continuing their long-standing history of giving back to the community through a generous donation to the Revelstoke Board of Education.

The teamsters raised $2,788 at their recent retirement party, in which they bid a fond farewell to 36 members of the union, with donations flowing in from members through silent auction, 50/50, and raffles which they donated to Revelstoke Schools.

One member, Dave Neilson, won the 50/50 draw and immediately put his $492 in winnings back into the donation pot.

“Kids are the future of our community,” said Lee Hollingsworth, head of health and safety with Teamsters Rail Revelstoke.

Many of the union’s members have children who have attended or currently attend Revelstoke schools, adding to the importance of the donation to all involved.

Teamsters Rail Revelstoke are extending a thanks to all the local organizations and individuals that made this donation possible, including:

• Last Call Liquor Store

• Skalikys Plumbing

• Revelstoke Mountain Resort

• Sutton Place Hotel

• Revelstoke Golf Club

• Ramada Hotel

• Big Eddy Pub

• Village Idiot Pub

• Chubby Funsters

• Signs Ink

• Bubba Jason Cameron

• Dave Neilson

The teamsters would also like to acknowledge and give special thanks to Cynthia Richter, Ray Yearly, Emily Wright, Wally Thacker, Keanan Thacker, Everything Revelstoke, and Laura Berarducci.

The donation will go towards helping Revelstoke schools continue to provide students with their Breakfast Program.

