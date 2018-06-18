Performers tie shoes to the trees hanging towards the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre stage during Shoe Tree: A Play. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke theatre students debut Shoe Tree

Flying Arrow Production’s contribution to the international AB Project debuted this weekend, following only a week of writing and rehearsal.

Shoe Tree: A Play was built from the ground up by Revelstoke theatre students under direction of international artistic director David Glass. The production pulled inspiration from the book One of Us by Asne Seierstad, which is based on the 2011 mass shooting on the island of Utoya, Norway.

RELATED: Revelstoke youth participate in international AB theatre project

Performers explored the themes of violence and post traumatic impact through movement and sound, interacting with audience members and on-stage props throughout the performance.

Music and lighting lent themselves to the mood of the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre as the theatre students moved about the stage decorated with hanging trees and mulch.

The play ran for two nights on June 16 and 17, with limited seating organized around the stage.

Revelstoke is one of several international stops Glass is making with the project, with other locations including England, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Norway, Serbia and China.

(Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review) Theatre students kneel amongst the mulch that coated the stage during the performance.

(Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review) Flying Arrow’s production of Shoe Tree is part of a national youth theatre project depicting and analyzing the 2011 mass shooting on the island of Utoya, Norway. Local youth put together the play over the course of a week and performed it last weekend.

(Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review) Themes of violence and tragedy were explored through organized chaos on stage, with performers moving props and repurposing items such as chairs and tables to represent elements of the set.

