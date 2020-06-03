Revelstoke thrift store to reopen

It has been closed since March 17

The thrift store expects to reopen June 6.

The store, operated by the Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Society, posted on Facebook they are excited to open their doors and ask for patience moving forward due to changes.

According to guidelines provided by provincial authorities, only one member from each family will be allowed in the store at one time, capacity will be set at 10 people, shoppers are asked to use sanitizer provided before entering and follow the one way directional arrows for customer flow in the store.

A public washroom or dressing room will not be available.

The store asks people to stick to 15 minutes of shopping to accommodate others waiting.

Donations will be accepted each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Drop offs during the night or when the store is closed will not be accepted.

Items donated, such as dishes must be clean with no chips or cracks. All clothing must be washed with no stains and in sellable conditions.

The thrift store is non-profit and all proceeds are invested back into the community. For example, in 2016 the store raised more than a quarter of a million dollars, with funds going to the Revelstoke Hospital Foundation, bursaries for three students to pursue post secondary education in health care, Community Connections Summer Camp, and equipment for the Queen Victoria Hospital.

It has been closed since March 17. It’s located at 315 2nd Ave.

