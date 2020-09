All proceeds go to Community Connections

Revelstoke Tim Hortons serving coffee and donuts during the pandemic. (Submitted)

The annual cookie fundraiser for the local food bank is back.

All proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign goes to the Revelstoke food bank. The event runs from Sept. 14 to 20.

In previous years, the event has raised more than $2,000.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $2,200 for food bank

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charitycoffee