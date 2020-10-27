Revelstoke Tim Hortons raises $3K for local food bank

The funds were do to the Smile Cookie campaign from Sept. 14 to 20

Revelstoke Tim Hortons staff give a $3,139 cheque to Hannah Whitney and Jake Sloots (left side of cheque) from Community Connections. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Tim Hortons raised more than $3,000 for the local food bank from the yearly Smile Cookie campaign.

The funds will assist with purchase of healthy and nutritious food to help families, seniors and children who access the food bank.

