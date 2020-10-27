Revelstoke Tim Hortons raises $3K for local food bank

The Revelstoke Tim Hortons raised more than $3,000 for the local food bank from the yearly Smile Cookie campaign.
The funds will assist with purchase of healthy and nutritious food to help families, seniors and children who access the food bank.
The funds were do to the Smile Cookie campaign from Sept. 14 to 20
The Revelstoke Tim Hortons raised more than $3,000 for the local food bank from the yearly Smile Cookie campaign.
The funds will assist with purchase of healthy and nutritious food to help families, seniors and children who access the food bank.
The permit was issued for two years in a close vote
The funds were do to the Smile Cookie campaign from Sept. 14 to 20
Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 27 in Revelstoke
Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected
The Elm Ave. building first caught fire around 4 a.m., killing two people and displacing dozens
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle incident near Swan Lake; occupants taken to hospital
The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge
An apartment on Elm Avenue went up in flames Tuesday morning
Backpacks will be distributed to those being released from correctional facilities
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Three other schools in Kelowna are also dealing with potential exposure events
Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim
The Canmore based company is expanding into B.C.
Ribbon cutting details to be released
Their annual photos with Santa event is looking different this year due to the pandemic
The lottery corporation has said it consistently reported suspicious transactions to Fintrac
Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 27 in Revelstoke
Thirteen of the murder hornets were captured alive
Alberta man arrested after dining and dashing, crashing car into police cruisers