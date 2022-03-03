Greer Hermiston Campbell, Reeve Christensen and Coulter Deacon of Reeve’s Riders at Coldest Night of the Year. (Image: Reeve Christensen)

Revelstoke turns up the heat for Coldest Night of the Year

The event took place on Feb. 26

The walk might be over but the fundraising continues for the Coldest Night of the Year in Revelstoke.

On Feb. 26, 56 Revelstoke residents on nine different teams set out for a family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities who assist those experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.

Reeve Christensen the captain of Reeve’s Riders raised the most money for the event at $4,645, while the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Elves raised $4,545. Aaron Law and Baker Tilly raised the third most funds at $1,570.

All of the money raised was donated in support of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society a non-profit organization that provides a safe space, care and support to women fleeing violence and abuse as well as children who have experienced abuse. The society established the Forsythe House as a safe home to provide women and their children with temporary shelter during their transition.

This year’s walk was in support of the women and children who use the society’s services.

The walk started at Southside Food Market and continued for 5 km along the Revelstoke Green Belt. All of the participants received a Coldest Night of the Year toque.

As of March 2, 36 per cent of the fundraising $40,000 goal at been achieved at $14,615 for Coldest Night of the Year.

Donations can still be made at www.CNOY/org/location/revelstoke.

Revelstoke

