Revelstoke Vintage Car Club to hold mini-parade for COVID-19

They club would like others to follow suit

The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club hosted the 10th Annual Mountain Paradise Show and Shine last June. (Tyler Jay/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club will have a mini-parade April 6 to support those impacted by COVID-19.

The club is planning to meet at First Street and Mackenzie Ave at 6:30 p.m. They will get a police escort to the local hospital to show appreciation for Revelstoke’s health care workers, just in time for the 7 p.m. shift change.

Dennis Berarducci, club president, said he would like every other club in Revelstoke to follow suit and throw their own mini parade on other nights.

