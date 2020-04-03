Revelstoke Vintage Car Club to hold mini-parade for COVID-19

The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club will have a mini-parade April 6 to support those impacted by COVID-19.
The club is planning to meet at First Street and Mackenzie Ave at 6:30 p.m. They will get a police escort to the local hospital to show appreciation for Revelstoke’s health care workers, just in time for the 7 p.m. shift change.
Dennis Berarducci, club president, said he would like every other club in Revelstoke to follow suit and throw their own mini parade on other nights.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.