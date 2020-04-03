The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club hosted the 10th Annual Mountain Paradise Show and Shine last June. (Tyler Jay/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Vintage Car Club to hold mini-parade for COVID-19

They club would like others to follow suit

The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club will have a mini-parade April 6 to support those impacted by COVID-19.

The club is planning to meet at First Street and Mackenzie Ave at 6:30 p.m. They will get a police escort to the local hospital to show appreciation for Revelstoke’s health care workers, just in time for the 7 p.m. shift change.

Dennis Berarducci, club president, said he would like every other club in Revelstoke to follow suit and throw their own mini parade on other nights.

READ MORE: Revelstoke makes noise for those impacted by COVID-19

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weather dumps belated April Fool’s joke on Okanagan

Just Posted

Emergency services respond to numerous incidents in Revelstoke

Today there were multiple semi truck crashes on Highway 1 and a collision by the hospital

Revelstoke Vintage Car Club to hold mini-parade for COVID-19

They club would like others to follow suit

StokeFM raises over $10,000 to keep broadcasting

‘Radio ain’t cheap, and times are strange’

Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Real estate board projects slowdown as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to develop

How Revelstoke handled the Spanish flu

The illness forced schools, churches and theatres to close

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Large item collection events cancelled in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Concerns about spread of COVID-19 led to decision to cancel collection events

COVID-19: postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: Central Okanagan fire departments only responding to serious medical calls

The new directive from Dr. Bonnie Henry does not change the public safety response of firefighters

Okanagan business produces plexiglass barriers with a cause

Mouldings and More is donating barrier proceeds to local food banks

53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Organizers hoping to hold Summerland Fall Fair

COVID-19 pandemic may result in changes to agricultural celebration

Bighorn sheep wander through the Okanagan

Local wildlife sighting refreshing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read