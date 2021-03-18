Revelstoke Winter Market moves to Centennial Park

Market is every second Saturday

The Revelstoke Winter Market is moving to Centennial Park for the remainder of the season.

Currently, the market is in the community centre, where the COVID-19 immunization clinic recently started vaccinations.

While the market is still only permitted to have food vendors, there are a wide variety from bannock, garlic seasoning and microgreens to chutneys, jams and falafels.

There will also be the Wandering Root and Backcountry Bowls food trucks.

Next market days are March 20, April 3 and April 17.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Marketplace