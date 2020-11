The first winter market of the season will be on Nov. 7.

There will be stalls of curries, bread, cookies, honey, chocolate, juice, fruits, vegetables, meats, soaps and pottery.

READ MORE: Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

It will be held every second Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Revelstoke Community Centre until April.

FarmingMarketplace