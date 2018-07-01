Revelstoke wishes Canada a happy 151 with annual Canada Day Parade

2018’s first prize float by the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club fires up its engine at the parade’s courthouse starting point. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstokians wished Canada a happy 151st birthday on Sunday with the city’s annual Canada Day Parade.

Following heavy showers in the morning, the parade found a gap in the weather to avoid a literal “raining on the parade” as floats and other vehicles made their way through the city.

Grand Marshall Carlo Rogano led the pack from the parade’s starting point of the courthouse. The march then followed its usual route, rolling down 1 Street before turning off at Mackenzie Avenue.

Crowds cheered and wishes of “happy Canada day” rang out as they group made their way towards the parades end at Queen Elizabeth Park for a party complete with cake and live music.

The Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club took the first prize ribbon for their fish-and-airplane float, edging out strong competition from the North Okanagan Mini Car Unit’s fez hat trailer and Wild Blue Yonder’s river pirate ship.

Check out photos from Sunday’s parade below.

The Parks Canada team, complete with mascot Parka the beaver, prepare for their march down 1 Street prior to the parade. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

A group of patriotic Canadians gather along the parade route for a front-lawn party during the parade. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative team members march along the route dressed as a variety of produce items. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke River Pirates from Wild Blue Yonder Rafting Adventures sail along the route atop their pirate ship float. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke spectators gathered along McKenzie Ave. to take in the days festivities as the parade heads into its homestretch. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)